Thursday, November 21, 2024
Fat Loss Fantasy

November 21, 2024
The widespread belief that thinness equates to health is increasingly being challenged by evidence. Recent studies indicate that individuals categorised as overweight often have a lower risk of heart-related death than those with “normal” weight. There is little evidence to support the notion that weight alone determines health outcomes.

The weight-loss industry thrives on societal insecurities, offering quick fixes that often come with severe side effects, such as heart damage and strokes. Rather than succumbing to unrealistic ideals, individuals should focus on holistic health by adopting balanced diets, regular exercise, and fostering supportive relationships.

Instead of living in guilt, embracing sustainable lifestyle changes can lead to better overall well-being.

SHAFI AHMED KHOWAJA,

Hyderabad.

