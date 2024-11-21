Federal Ministry warns KP against using resources for PTI protest

In a significant move ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s planned protest on November 24, the Federal Interior Ministry has issued a directive to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Secretary. The letter, written by the Section Officer of the ministry, emphasizes that the provincial government must refrain from utilizing state resources during the demonstration.

The letter highlights concerns over the potential misuse of government machinery, equipment, officials, and finances for the protest, which is being organized by PTI as part of its ongoing political activities. The Interior Ministry's directive explicitly states that the KP government should ensure that none of these state resources are deployed in support of PTI’s protest.

This intervention from the Federal Interior Ministry comes amid growing tensions between the federal government and PTI, as the party continues to push for a series of public mobilizations across the country. The government’s move is seen as a precautionary measure to prevent any perceived misuse of official resources for partisan political purposes.

The KP government, under the leadership of PTI, has yet to respond publicly to the directive. However, the development underscores the ongoing political divide in the country as both the federal and provincial governments brace for the protest event scheduled for this weekend.

As the November 24 protest approaches, all eyes are on how the KP government will comply with the directive, and whether it will influence the dynamics of the planned protest.