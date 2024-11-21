Finally Fighting Back

At long last, Pakistan appears to be taking decisive action against terrorists in Balochistan with the launch of a new military operation. It has taken the tragic loss of countless soldiers, law enforcement officers, and Frontier Corps personnel to compel this response. Now that the government has finally acted, it must fully commit to its foremost duty: ensuring the safety of its citizens against internal and external threats.

Details of the operation remain sparse. On Monday, the Apex Committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) approved what it described as a comprehensive military campaign against terrorist organisations operating in Balochistan. However, what this “comprehensive military operation” entails is still unclear.

Pakistanis are right to view such announcements with scepticism. Over the years, there have been numerous declarations of intent to tackle terrorism, including during this government’s tenure, with little to show for them. The hope now is that this operation will amount to more than rhetoric—an actual, full-scale kinetic military campaign leveraging the full capabilities of Pakistan’s armed forces and the intelligence assets painstakingly developed over decades.

Pakistan boasts a military force recognised as one of the most capable in the world. It is time to deploy that strength effectively. The new operation must mirror the success of the 2014 Zarb-e-Azb and the 2017 Radd-ul-Fasaad campaigns, which drove terrorists out of their strongholds and significantly reduced terrorist activities within the country. These operations were lauded domestically and internationally for restoring a measure of stability to Pakistan.

This new effort must not devolve into another Azm-e-Istikham—a much-discussed operation that, upon scrutiny, lacked a defined kinetic component and seemed more like a hollow promise than an actionable strategy. Pakistan cannot afford more delays, nor can it tolerate the continued loss of its brave soldiers and citizens to terrorism due to government inaction or a lack of resolve from the security apparatus.

The stakes are high. It is imperative to root out the forces that have inflicted untold harm on the nation and ensure they cannot return. Pakistan’s leaders must show unwavering commitment to this fight. Stability cannot be restored while daily terrorist attacks remain an accepted norm. The time for half-measures and empty declarations is over. Only a resolute, sustained effort will ensure peace and security for the people of Pakistan.