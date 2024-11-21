Thursday, November 21, 2024
Flour owners increase prices

INP
November 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  The flour prices have skyrocketed in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other districts of Punjab. As per details, the flour mill owners have jacked up the price of 80kg bag by Rs1300 in these districts. In a separate development, the Naan Bai Association have called an emergency meeting over the rate of bread (roti). Earlier, the federal government abolished a 5.5 percent advance income tax after successful talks with the flour mills owners. Prior to this, the government formed a committee to negotiate with the flour mills association as they announced and held a strike against the advance income tax imposed in the budget 2024-25.

The negotiations successfully concluded, resulting in the abolition of the tax by the government and consequently the withdrawal of the strike by the mills owners.

The flour mills owners held a three-day strike that led to the shortage of flour, particularly in Karachi.

