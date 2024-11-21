Friday, November 22, 2024
Former test spinner and umpire Nazir Junior passes away at 78

Web Sports Desk
3:59 PM | November 21, 2024
Former Pakistan Test spinner and umpire Nazir Junior has passed away at the age of 78, his son Noman Nazir confirmed on Tuesday.

Nazir Junior had been battling multiple health issues and was critically ill over the past week. Speaking about his father’s condition, Noman revealed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had provided significant support in the past but noted that the family had been managing his medical care over the last year.

The former cricketer’s health deteriorated following a severe road accident five years ago, which left him struggling with long-term injuries. His contributions to Pakistan cricket as a player and umpire remain fondly remembered.

