Four monkeys cause stir in Karachi

A rare sight of four monkeys roaming freely at Albela Chowk captured the attention of Karachi residents, drawing crowds eager to observe and interact with the animals.

Unaccustomed to such a spectacle in the bustling urban area, locals attempted to catch the monkeys but were outpaced by their quick movements as the agile animals leapt over barriers, rooftops, and walls. Unable to detain them, the onlookers called in a team from the Wildlife Department, which successfully captured the monkeys.

The origin of the animals remains unclear. Authorities are investigating whether the monkeys escaped from a zoo or belonged to a private owner. If they are privately owned, questions arise regarding the legality of their captivity and whether proper permissions were obtained in accordance with Karachi Wildlife regulations.

Meanwhile, the incident has gone viral on social media, with netizens sharing videos and creating memes about the unexpected visitors.