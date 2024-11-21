French envoy hosts POB delegation, announces financial support 

ISLAMABAD - France yesterday vowed to support the global effort to eradicate polio as Pakistan faces rise in polio cases. On the occasion of the Polio Oversight Board (POB) visit to Pakistan, the highest decision-making body of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France, hosted a reception at his residence for the delegation.

The aim of the POB visit is to engage with the government, diplomatic corps, and donor community on the status of polio eradication efforts in Pakistan and to advocate for decisive measures to address the current nationwide polio outbreak. The Embassy of France and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) are supporting the global effort to eradicate polio. “While the current polio outbreak in Pakistan poses significant challenges, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the program,” the French embassy said. This includes the $ 55 million concessional loan, which comprises a $ 20 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The funding, announced by the AFD in 2023 and finalized in July 2024, was made possible through a partnership with the Government of Pakistan and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. “Today, this financial support helps WHO and other partners implement core components of the polio eradication program in Pakistan, including paying frontline workers and supporting monitoring and surveillance activities,” the embassy said. AFD implements France’s policies in development and international solidarity. The activities include financing for the public sector and NGOs, studies and research publications (AFD Publications), training on sustainable development (Campus AFD), and awareness-raising in France.

The Polio Oversight Board consists of the heads of agencies from the leading partners of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI): the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, WHO, UNICEF, US CDC, Rotary International, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. During this November visit, the Board is joined by senior representatives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which recently pledged $ 500 million to the global polio initiative. The Board’s delegation includes Dr. Chris Elias, Chair of the Polio Oversight Board and President of Global Development at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Dr. Hanan Balkhy, Regional Director for WHO Eastern Mediterranean; Mr. Sanjay Wijesekera, Regional Director for UNICEF South Asia; Aziz Memon, Rotary International Trustee and Chairman of the National PolioPlus Committee; and representatives from the US Centers for Disease Control and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), along with Saudi dignitaries Addressing the reception, Ambassador Nicolas Galey said France stands with Pakistan to eradicate polio from the country. He said the rise in polio cases was an issue of concern for France, Pakistan and the whole world. Other speakers appreciated France for supporting Pakistan in the hour of need.