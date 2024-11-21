Gandapur distributed Rs 0.4m each among party MNAs: Azma

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Wednesday alleged that KPK Chief Minister Gandapur has distributed Rs 0.4 million each among the party MNAs and MPAs for their planned protest of November 24 in Islamabad. Speaking to the media during her appearance at the Lahore High Court, the information minister further stated that Rs 810 million were spent on the PTI’s last rally brought to Islamabad. She questioned whether any court or institution would ask them where the money spent on protests and rallies came from. She alleged that the PTI was spending official resources to finance its protest campaigns. Talking about the government’s counter strategy regarding the PTI’s planned protest in the capital, the information minister said: “If “Fitna Party” has plans A, B, and C, the state has A to Z plans to deal with them.

We know well how to deal with the people of PTI who are coming to wage jihad against the state.

She also said that Aleema Khan should focus on preparing for the protest and stop trying to become a heroine.

Commenting on the fake video case about her, Azma said she was waiting for the day when the main accused is arrested. “The woman whose name is associated with spreading the fake video, her husband owns SIMs franchises. These SIMs are being used to spread false propaganda against others.”

She also shared that the Lahore High Court had rejected the bail of a suspect today. “The individual whose bail was rejected is a welder from Gujarat who had created three fake accounts to spread the fake video. During the investigation, the accused admitted to posting the fake video. These people belong to the propaganda cell of PTI”.

The Information Minister further stated, “I pray that the day comes when I can seek justice in this country. I am pleased that the Chief Justice has understood the gravity of the situation. I want the mastermind behind this incident to be arrested as soon as possible.”

She added, “It is high time that social media in Pakistan is regulated, and FIA’s capacity needs to be built.”

Azma Bokhari also criticized the Peshawar High Court for helping protect terrorist suspects. She said, “The funds that should be spent on the welfare of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being used for their protests.”