Gandapur meets Imran in jail; briefs on talks progress

ISLAMABAD - As the November 24 protest call of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) draws close, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and party chairman Gohar Ali Khan on Wednesday met with the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan to update him about the ongoing talks with the establishment. According to official sources, the meeting continued for over an hour.

Khan in his message to the two leaders said that they can continue with the talk till today, otherwise PTI convoys would leave for Islamabad tomorrow, the party lawyer Faisal Chaudhry confirmed. The sources within PTI confirmed that the release of political prisoners was on the top of the agenda of talks.

Separately, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram hailed the IHC decision to grant bail to Imran Khan. He strongly condemned the government’s alleged planned misuse of national resources, “transforming Islamabad into a fortress through extensive containerization before PTI’s peaceful march on November 24.” Highlighting PTI’s commitment to democratic values, he reminded that during the party’s tenure, PPP and JUI-F marched on Islamabad without any resistance because ex-premier Khan believed in exercising democratic rights of peaceful protest.