General Asim says has complete faith in Pakistan’s bright future

COAS asks whether those spread despair shouldn’t be held accountable for their actions. Army Chief vows to protect Pakistan’s digital borders. Visits IDEAS-2024 at Karachi Expo Centre, addresses business community.

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday encouraged Pakistani expatriates to bring their investments back home. COAS said that through this move, the people will prosper, and the country will develop.

General Syed Asim Munir expressed these views while addressing business community in Karachi on Wednesday night. Expressing his unwavering confidence in Pakistan’s bright and stable future, Army Chief said that the clouds of despair that loomed over the country one year ago, have now cleared. “I have complete faith in Pakistan’s bright and stable future,” COAS said.

“In our last meeting, I had also said, despair is forbidden for a Muslim,’” COAS added. The Army Chief also questioned those who had spread fears of economic default, saying, “Where are those who talked about default and spread despair? Shouldn’t they be held accountable for their actions?

General Syed Asim Munir emphatically stated that only Pakistanis can bring economic stability to Pakistan through a “bailout”. “Nothing, including politics, is above the nation.” He said, “We must all prioritise Pakistan over personal interests. The Army Chief said the state is like a mother; its value should be asked from the people of Libya, Iraq, and Palestine.

He said, “Remember, we have no identity other than Pakistan and no matter how challenging the circumstances, if we stand united, no one can harm us.” Talking about terrorism, the Army Chief said those who back terrorism are involved in illegal businesses, supported by vested interest. “Protecting Pakistan’s digital borders and ensuring the digital security of its people is the responsibility of the state,” Army Chief emphasised.

‘IDEAS-2024 at Karachi Expo Centre’

COAS General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) also visited the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2024) at the Karachi Expo Centre. During the visit, the COAS commended the active participation of defense manufacturers from friendly nations and observed an impressive display of arms and equipment by both domestic and international exhibitors. A total of 557 exhibitors are participating in the exhibition of which 333 are international exhibitors while 224 are domestic exhibitors. 36 countries established exhibitors’ stalls of which 17 countries are participating for the first time. Over 300 foreign delegates from 53 countries attended the event and showed full confidence in the exhibition and the defence industry of Pakistan. During the exhibition, COAS also engaged in meaningful interactions with foreign military officials and defense delegates present at the event.

A significant highlight of the occasion was the inauguration of the Shahpar-III, a state-of-the-art combat Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) developed by Global Industrial Defence Solutions (GIDS) Pakistan. The Shahpar-III boasts advanced capabilities, including an operational ceiling of 35, 000 feet and an endurance of over 24 hours. It is equipped to carry a wide range of munitions, including bombs, missiles, and torpedoes. 12th Edition of IDEAS 2024 commenced on 19th November and will culminate on 22nd November 2024. Earlier, upon his arrival at Karachi, COAS was warmly received by Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, Corps Commander Karachi.