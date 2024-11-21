Thursday, November 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Hamdard University organises first-ever two-day International Nursing Conference at Bait-ul-Hikmah Auditorium

Our Staff Reporter
November 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Hamdard Foundation Pakistan (HFP), Rufayda Hamdard College of Nursing, and the Center of Excellence - Hamdard University organized the first-ever two-day International Nursing Conference at Bait-ul-Hikmah Auditorium, Madinat al-Hikmah which concluded yesterday. The conference was held on a global theme, “Our Nurses, Our Future: The Economic Power of Care.” Foreign delegates, diplomats, and medical experts from seven countries participated in the conference and presented their research papers. During the inaugural session, the chief guest – Ms Sadia Rashid, President HFP said: “No matter how advanced the treatment facilities or how skilled the medical professionals, a healthcare system cannot succeed without trained nurses. Surgeons perform operations, and physicians prescribe medications, but their roles often conclude at that stage. It is then the nurses who take on the critical responsibility of ensuring patients recover through consistent and proper care. Nurses, who dedicate their own happiness, comfort, and ease to care for those in pain and distress, remain ever-ready and vigilant.

Petition filed in LHC against Bilawal Bhutto and Ayaz Sadiq for election act violation

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1732163273.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024