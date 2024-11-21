Hamdard University organises first-ever two-day International Nursing Conference at Bait-ul-Hikmah Auditorium

KARACHI - Hamdard Foundation Pakistan (HFP), Rufayda Hamdard College of Nursing, and the Center of Excellence - Hamdard University organized the first-ever two-day International Nursing Conference at Bait-ul-Hikmah Auditorium, Madinat al-Hikmah which concluded yesterday. The conference was held on a global theme, “Our Nurses, Our Future: The Economic Power of Care.” Foreign delegates, diplomats, and medical experts from seven countries participated in the conference and presented their research papers. During the inaugural session, the chief guest – Ms Sadia Rashid, President HFP said: “No matter how advanced the treatment facilities or how skilled the medical professionals, a healthcare system cannot succeed without trained nurses. Surgeons perform operations, and physicians prescribe medications, but their roles often conclude at that stage. It is then the nurses who take on the critical responsibility of ensuring patients recover through consistent and proper care. Nurses, who dedicate their own happiness, comfort, and ease to care for those in pain and distress, remain ever-ready and vigilant.