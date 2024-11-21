IHC directs Interior Minister to negotiate eacefully with PTI ahead of protest

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to hold peaceful negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding their planned protest on November 24.

In a five-page verdict issued by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, the court emphasized dialogue as a means to resolve the matter. It recommended forming a committee, led by the interior minister or a suitable representative, to engage with PTI leadership. The Chief Commissioner of Islamabad was also suggested for inclusion in the committee.

The court highlighted the importance of informing PTI about the sensitivity of the upcoming visit by the Belarusian President and expressed confidence that proper communication could foster progress.

If negotiations fail, the court mandated the Interior Minister to ensure law and order in the federal capital in accordance with legal provisions.