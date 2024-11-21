Friday, November 22, 2024
IHC directs Interior Minister to negotiate eacefully with PTI ahead of protest
Web Desk
10:07 PM | November 21, 2024
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to hold peaceful negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding their planned protest on November 24.

In a five-page verdict issued by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, the court emphasized dialogue as a means to resolve the matter. It recommended forming a committee, led by the interior minister or a suitable representative, to engage with PTI leadership. The Chief Commissioner of Islamabad was also suggested for inclusion in the committee.

The court highlighted the importance of informing PTI about the sensitivity of the upcoming visit by the Belarusian President and expressed confidence that proper communication could foster progress.

If negotiations fail, the court mandated the Interior Minister to ensure law and order in the federal capital in accordance with legal provisions.

