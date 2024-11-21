Imran Khan remanded in police custody for five days in New Town case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted a five-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder to the police in connection with a New Town police station case. Khan was arrested late Wednesday night, shortly after securing bail in the Toshakhana case.

The former prime minister was presented before the ATC judge in Adiala Jail, where the prosecution requested a 15-day remand. However, the judge approved a five-day remand, ordering the police to continue the investigation within the jail. The court also rejected a plea from Khan’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, to discharge his client from the case.

Imran Khan’s legal team had previously sought acquittal in the Toshakhana-II case, but their pleas were rejected by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on November 14. Following his arrest on charges related to Toshakhana, Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, faced additional legal challenges, with the latest case adding to their ongoing legal troubles.

Khan had been granted bail in the Toshakhana-II case on Wednesday, with the IHC approving his release against two surety bonds worth Rs 10 lacs each.