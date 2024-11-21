I want to emphasise the urgent need for an independent Supreme Court in Pakistan, one empowered to deliver justice without political or external influence. Achieving this goal requires several critical reforms.

First, the judiciary must be free from interference by political parties, government officials, and other influential groups. Judges must focus solely on interpreting the law and upholding constitutional values, not advancing political agendas.

Second, judges should hold lifetime or long-term appointments to safeguard their impartiality. Secure tenure protects them from removal due to unpopular decisions, allowing them to exercise independent judgment without fear.

Financial independence is equally vital. Allocating a secure budget to the Supreme Court and protecting judges’ salaries can prevent financial manipulation or coercion, ensuring integrity in their rulings.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court must have full authority to review and overturn laws or actions that contradict the constitution or infringe on fundamental rights. This power is essential for maintaining accountability and upholding democracy.

Finally, the process for appointing judges must be transparent and inclusive. Involving multiple branches of government ensures fairness and minimises undue influence, while selecting qualified, unbiased candidates ensures impartial decision-making.

These measures are essential for establishing a truly independent judiciary capable of delivering justice and safeguarding Pakistan’s future.

PROFESSOR MUHAMMAD FAYYAZ,

Charsadda.