Info minister claims no chance of Imran’s release from jail despite bail

ISLAMABAD - Federal Information Minister Ataullah Tarar has said that PTI founder Imran Khan is unlikely to walk free despite securing bail in the new Toshakhana case. “There is no chance of the PTI founder’s release,” the information minister said while speaking to a local private TV channel on Wednesday. He said the case regarding the selling of state gifts was being heard in a trial court and that sufficient evidence was available against the PTI founder. “The trial is yet to be concluded,” he added.

He further noted that the bail can be cancelled in case of non-cooperation on Imran’s part, particularly if he emulates his wife, Bushra Bibi, who has a history of such conduct.

The information minister reiterated that case would continue for a long time.

Addressing the possibilities of Imran Khan’s release, Tarar said the PTI founder had not received bail in eight FIRs related to the May 9 mayhem when the party and its members targeted defence structures, including monuments for the martyrs. “Release for him is not possible; there are many other cases he needs to secure bail in,” he said.