Friday, November 22, 2024
Interior Minister urges respectful talks, rejects dialogue under threats

Web Desk
6:16 PM | November 21, 2024
National

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stressed the importance of conducting negotiations in a respectful and threat-free environment, warning that threats undermine constructive dialogue.

Addressing the media, Naqvi criticized the timing of protests, particularly ahead of the Belarusian delegation’s visit, and emphasized that public safety and court directives will be prioritized. He clarified that protests disrupting the delegation or violating Islamabad's boundaries will not be allowed.

The minister called for clear frameworks and timelines for negotiations, adding that threats linked to the November 24 protest leave no room for discussion. He affirmed that the release of the PTI founder remains a judicial matter.

Naqvi also revealed that 38 lives were lost in recent Kurram violence and expressed concerns over political demonstrations escalating tensions. Despite the challenges, he noted recent talks between PTI leaders and their founder as a positive step toward dialogue.

