Iqbal’s philosophy source of inspiration for humanity, says Saif

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, while addressing the Iqbal Literary Festival organized by the Youth Empowerment Club at the University of Peshawar, has emphasized that such intellectual and academic events are vital for the character building and intellectual guidance of the youth.

In his address, Barrister Saif stated that Allama Iqbal’s poetry and philosophy are not only a source of inspiration for Muslims but for all humanity. He remarked that Iqbal, through his works, encapsulated history, philosophy, and the challenges of human existence in a way that serves as a guiding light for people of every era.

Barrister Saif highlighted that Iqbal’s core message to the youth revolves around character building. He asserted that in today’s materialistic world, Iqbal’s teachings inspire us to recognize our inner self and strive for higher goals in life.

The Advisor further urged the youth to expand their thinking, awareness, and intellectual horizons. He encouraged them to understand and implement Iqbal’s ideas to aim for greater objectives in life. He stressed that true success does not lie in achieving materialistic goals but in working for the welfare of humanity. At the end of the event, Barrister Saif visited various stalls and appreciated the efforts of the students. On this occasion, a commemorative shield was also presented to him.