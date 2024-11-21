Ishaq Dar chairs meeting on solarization of agricultural tube wells

Deputy Prime Minister presided over the inaugural meeting of the Steering Committee on the Solarization of Tubewells, emphasizing the financial strain caused by unpaid electricity bills and illegal usage in Balochistan.

Dar announced the federal government’s plan to solarize 27,000 agricultural tube wells in the province, with 70% of the funding provided by the federal government.

He highlighted the initiative as a significant move towards renewable energy adoption and climate resilience, reflecting the government's commitment to cleaner energy solutions and sustainable development.