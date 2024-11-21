Karachi schools closed for four days amid IDEAS 2024

KARACHI - Sindh government has announced the closure of schools in Karachi due to the upcoming 12th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminars (IDEAS) 2024. The decision has been taken by the Private Schools Directorate in the light of the recommendation of the DIG Traffic ahead of the IDEAS 2024. Foolproof security arrangements have been taken by the Sindh government to ensure smooth conduct of the international event in the port city. According to the notification issued by the Sindh Education Department, schools located near Karachi’s Karsaz and Sharah-e-Faisal will remain closed for four days from November 19 to 22, 2024. The most awaited exhibitions and seminars show will kick off tomorrow, and several international defense leaders and foreign delegations will attend the event.

The Karachi police have also revealed a traffic plan for the people of Karachi ahead of IDEAS 2024. The International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 will kick off from November 19 to 22 at Karachi Expo Centre. The Pakistan government attaches a high level of importance to IDEAS. The exhibition attracts a large number of delegates and it is seen as a vehicle for facilitating their own indigenous arms trade.

The inaugural launch of IDEAS occurred in 2000 and was a vehicle to promote Pakistan’s domestic arms manufacturing businesses whilst providing a stage for international vendors to offer solutions to the requirements of the tri-services of Pakistan.

The event, having always been scheduled for the Karachi Expo Centre, in its first year attracted forty-five delegations from foreign countries.