Kazakh deputy FM meets Pakistan's industry minister for cooperation talks

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Alibek Bakayev, met with Pakistan’s Minister for Industry and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, in Islamabad today to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the industrial and agricultural sectors.

During the meeting, both leaders explored ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries. Minister Hussain expressed appreciation for the friendly relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, emphasizing Pakistan’s desire to increase trade and economic collaboration with Kazakhstan.

In his remarks, Bakayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s interest in benefiting from Pakistan's expertise, especially in the agriculture sector, and expressed a strong willingness to deepen ties in this area. Both sides agreed to take further steps toward bolstering cooperation, focusing on industrial growth and agricultural development as key areas of mutual interest.

The meeting underscored the commitment of both nations to work together in fostering a stronger partnership, with a particular focus on expanding economic engagement and knowledge-sharing in agriculture and industry.