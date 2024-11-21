Thursday, November 21, 2024
Khanewal DC, DPO open eco-friendly projects

Our Staff Reporter
November 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ismail Kharak visited Lipton Factory to inaugurate two eco-friendly initiatives on Wednesday. The DC inaugurated a water treatment plant designed to make wastewater reusable. Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the project’s role in reducing environmental pollution. The DPO inaugurated a 1-megawatt solar station that will help power water treatment operations and address electricity shortages. Deputy Director Environment Sarfraz Anjum, Factory Director Hasan Sardar, and other factory officials and employees were also present. Sarfraz Anjum reaffirmed the department’s commitment to supporting eco-friendly projects.

