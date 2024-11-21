KMU holds event to expand quality enhancement initiatives

PESHAWAR - A ceremony organized by Khyber Medical University’s (KMU) Quality Enhancement Cell aimed to promote a culture of quality in its constituent and affiliated institutions. The event expanded KMU’s quality enhancement initiatives, aligned with the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) Quality Assurance Agency guidelines, to medical, dental, nursing, and allied health sciences institutions.

During the event, the Quality Enhancement Cell introduced quality assurance goals for 2023-24. Awards were presented to KMU’s institutions, administrative departments, teachers, and staff for their achievements. Women Medical College Abbottabad, Ayub Medical College Abbottabad, and Jinnah Medical College Peshawar were top-ranked in the medical and dental colleges category.

In allied health sciences, NCS Islamabad took first place, followed by Tasleem College of Nursing Matta Swat and Premier College of Health and Management Sciences Peshawar. Among KMU’s constituent institutions, KMU Institute of Medical Sciences Kohat secured first place, with KMU Institute of Dental Sciences Kohat in second.

Prof Dr Zia-ul Qayyum, Executive Director of HEC Islamabad, commended KMU for advancing global standards in medical education and healthcare. He highlighted the growth of universities in Pakistan, from 50 in 2002 to 265 today, as evidence of effective teamwork and vision. He stressed the importance of viewing quality assurance as a shared responsibility and urged institutions to implement the New Quality Assurance 2023 Policy in alignment with HEC parameters.

Vice Chancellor KMU, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, lauded the achievements of KMU and its affiliates, emphasizing a commitment to global standards in health and education. He reaffirmed that compromises on health education quality are unacceptable and stressed the importance of accountability and rewards.

The ceremony concluded with a pledge to uphold quality assurance and drive continuous improvement across KMU’s institutions.