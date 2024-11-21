Thursday, November 21, 2024
Lahore tops world's most polluted cities amidst persistent smog crisis

Web Desk
11:32 AM | November 21, 2024
Lahore, once known as the "City of Gardens," has again grappled with hazardous smog, ranking as the world's most polluted city on Thursday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city surged to an alarming 593 early morning, before slightly decreasing to 525 by 10:30 am. However, certain areas reported even higher readings: Lahore Cantt at 876, Shimla Hill at 840, and DHA at 682.

According to IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, the four most polluted cities globally include Lahore, New Delhi (372 AQI), Karachi (220 AQI), and Kolkata (167 AQI). Both Pakistan and India face heightened air pollution levels during winter due to cold air trapping emissions, dust, and smoke from illegal crop residue burning in Punjab and Haryana.

The ongoing smog crisis has disrupted life in Punjab, with educational institutions recently reopening after a two-week closure. Schools are allowed to operate from 8:45 am, with mandatory masks for students and staff. However, outdoor sports and extracurricular activities remain suspended.

The Punjab government had earlier closed schools in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Multan divisions on November 6. By November 12, closures extended to five more divisions—Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi—due to worsening air quality. Although schools were initially scheduled to reopen by November 17, the closure was extended as pollution levels persisted.

The toxic smog has also taken a toll on public health. Over 5,000 asthma cases were reported in Lahore hospitals last week, alongside a significant rise in cough and respiratory disorders.

