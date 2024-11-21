Land of Vigilantes

It appears that in Pakistan today, the only force capable of galvanising citizens into mass protests is allegations of blasphemy. These accusations, frequently wielded to incite mob violence, often target state institutions such as police stations. The most recent example is a mob of 2,000 people attacking a police station on Charsadda Road in Peshawar, spurred by claims of Quran desecration and the alleged perpetrator being held inside the premises.

This was not the first, third, or even fifth instance of a police station being overrun by mobs. The brazenness with which such attacks occur, and the lack of consequences for the perpetrators, is staggering. Even more troubling than the inability of the police to prevent these attacks is the deafening silence from political leaders. Across the political spectrum, there is a consistent failure to address this growing menace. No one critiques the ineffectiveness of law enforcement, calls out the vigilante mindset taking root within religious communities, or demands accountability for the clerics who perpetuate this culture of violence. It seems every institution—whether political, provincial, or military—is paralysed by fear of antagonising religious hardliners. Their collective inaction allows such incidents to recur unchecked, spreading chaos and eroding the state’s authority.

This inaction amounts to a dereliction of duty by the entire state apparatus. Religious extremism, bolstered by vigilante narratives, is tightening its grip on society. Groups like the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which actively propagate this ideology, continue to operate freely, particularly in Punjab. Meanwhile, officials who enable these vigilantes are not held accountable but are celebrated as defenders of the faith, reinforcing a dangerous precedent. Addressing this issue requires action at the highest levels of authority. Bodies like the Council of Islamic Ideology must assert their influence to counter this narrative. Prominent religious parties, such as JUI-F and JI, have a responsibility to step in and denounce vigilante justice.

Equally, the country’s top leaders—the Prime Minister, the President, the Chief Justice, and other key figures—must unequivocally condemn these acts and mobilise the state’s resources to curb them. Instead, their silence only deepens the crisis, leaving the nation to spiral further into disorder. If this trend continues unchecked, the cost to Pakistan’s social fabric and state integrity will be incalculable.