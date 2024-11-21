LCCI seeks CM Punjab’s help after undue curbs on industries

LAHORE - The Environmental Department has shut down 200 to 250 industries in the Daroghawala Industrial Area, prompting a massive backlash. A delegation of 200 industrialists from the area approached the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry to register their complaints and sought help.

During the meeting, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad heard extensive grievances regarding the Environmental Department’s actions including allegations of corruption and extortion amounting to millions. Condemning the department’s conduct, Mian Abuzar Shad vowed to take strong measures to safeguard the industrial sector if such actions persisted.

LCCI Executive Committee Members Shouban Akhter and Irfan Ahmad Qureshi also spoke on the occasion. The LCCI chief appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to take urgent notice of the situation and prevent further injustice. The president highlighted that shutting down industries that use environmentally friendly fuels is unacceptable, particularly when there has been a noticeable improvement in air quality.

Executive Committee members Irfan Ahmed Qureshi and Shaban Akhtar also supported the stance against the punitive measures targeting industries. The LCCI president underlined the need for a more targeted approach that spares compliant industries from unnecessary hardship. LCCI office-bearers said that restrictions could negatively impact the economic activities and workforce. They mentioned the vital role industries play in North Lahore, where over 1,600 operational units employ more than 25,000 workers. These industries contribute approximately Rs. 15 billion in daily financial activities and paid Rs. 2,170 million in electricity bills to LESCO in October 2024 alone.

“The economic significance of these industries cannot be overstated. Imposing blanket restrictions will not only halt economic growth but also endanger the livelihoods of thousands of families,” they added. The LCCI office-bearers urged the government to enforce environmental compliance on non-adherent industries while allowing compliant businesses to continue their operations. It stressed that the current restrictions, if applied without differentiation, could lead to factory closures, job losses and an economic downturn in the affected areas.

Mian Abuzar Shad also highlighted the ongoing struggles of industries, including rising energy costs, high taxation and other operational challenges. The additional burden of restrictions would only exacerbate these issues, making it difficult for businesses to survive. Mian Abuzar Shad and Engineer Khalid Usman suggested a collaborative approach where the government and the business community work together to address environmental concerns without disrupting economic stability.

“The LCCI fully supports the government’s environmental goals. However, it is imperative that regulations be implemented wisely to strike a balance between environmental protection and economic sustainability,” the LCCI president said. LCCI Executive Committee Member Shouban Akhter and Irfan Ahmad Qureshi expressed confidence in Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s leadership and urged her to review the current order with a focus on exempting compliant industries. He reaffirmed LCCI’s commitment to contributing to environmental preservation while ensuring that economic activities and employment opportunities remain intact. The LCCI office-bearers hoped that the government will adopt a balanced policy that ensures Punjab’s economic growth alongside its environmental objectives.