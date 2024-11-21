Livestock dept sets up facilitation desk for livestock cards

FAISALABAD - The Livestock Department has set up facilitation desks in all tehsils of Faisalabad division to facilitate farmers for CM Livestock cards registration.

Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar said here Wednesday that credentials provided by farmers were being verified after which they would be issued livestock cards.

He said that third party validation of registered farmers by the urban unit was ongoing across the division.

The registration of feed vendors at tehsil level was also being completed, he added.