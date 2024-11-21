Thursday, November 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Livestock dept sets up facilitation desk for livestock cards

Our Staff Reporter
November 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The Livestock Department has set up facilitation desks in all tehsils of Faisalabad division to facilitate farmers for CM Livestock cards registration.

Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar said here Wednesday that credentials provided by farmers were being verified after which they would be issued livestock cards.

He said that third party validation of registered farmers by the urban unit was ongoing across the division.

The registration of feed vendors at tehsil level was also being completed, he added.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1732163273.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024