LRCA Chief Khawaja Nadeem inaugurates Javed Memorial Cricket Academy

LAHORE - President of Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed inaugurated the Javed Memorial Cricket Academy’s new pitches, nets, and office at the historic Burt Institute Ground. Kh Nadeem termed the establishment of this free cricket academy a significant facility for the local community. The academy not only provides cricket training but is also equipped with fitness and gym facilities for players. This is the first free cricket academy of its kind in Lahore, offering high-quality facilities. Young players receive free coaching, fitness sessions, transportation for matches, and sports equipment, making it a unique initiative in the city. Mohammad Arshad, President of Javed Memorial Cricket Club and Academy, briefed Kh Nadeem about the academy’s operations and ongoing projects. During his address, Khawaja Nadeem assured his commitment to utilizing all resources for the improvement of the Burt Institute Ground. Addressing the young cricketers, the LRCA chief said: “You are the future of Lahore and national cricket. Keep working hard and take full advantage of the facilities provided here.” The inauguration ceremony was attended by North Zone President M Ijaz Butt, Secretary M Jamil Ahmed, Treasurer Shahid Ghafoor, LRCA Chief Selector Imran Bacha, LRCA Operations Manager Abid Hussain and several other dignitaries.