Malik upsets second seed Myers, eyes glory in ITF Masters MT700 singles, doubles finals

LAHORE - Pakistan’s ITF senior tennis star, Rashid Malik, delivered a stellar performance to defeat second seed Eddie Myers of Australia and secure a spot in the 60+ singles final of the prestigious ITF Masters MT700 tournament in Pattaya, Thailand.

Malik, seeded fourth, showcased exceptional skill and determination in his straight-sets victory over Myers, a former ATP player and ex-World No. 1 in ITF Masters. The match saw Malik outpace his formidable opponent with a 7-6, 6-3 triumph. His tactical precision and unrelenting spirit proved decisive against the Australian, who had dominated the ITF Masters circuit for years.“I am thrilled to make it to the final. Playing against a player of Eddie’s caliber is always challenging, but I trusted my game plan and executed it well,” said Malik after the match.

The victory places Malik in a prime position to defend his title at the ITF Masters MT700, further solidifying his legacy as one of Pakistan’s most accomplished tennis players.

In the 60+ doubles semifinals, Rashid Malik also continued his impressive run, partnering with India’s Arun Aggarwal. The top-seeded duo faced a tough challenge from Shay Abramowich (Israel) and Robert McGuigan (Australia), the third seeds, but prevailed with a 7-6(10-8), 4-2 (retired) win. The pair displayed excellent coordination and resilience, particularly in the tightly contested first-set tiebreak.With this win, the Indo-Pak duo have booked their place in the doubles final.

In the 45+ doubles category, Pakistan’s Shehryar Salamat and India’s Chandrashakar V, seeded fourth, were unable to advance to the final. They faced a formidable Indian duo, Ashish Pant and Nitesh Rungta, who defeated them convincingly with a 6-0, 6-4 scoreline in the semifinals.

As Malik prepares for the finals in both singles and doubles, his journey at the ITF Masters MT700 stands as a proof to his enduring skill and passion for the sport. His performances continue to inspire the next generation of tennis players in Pakistan, proving that age is no barrier to achieving greatness on the global stage.