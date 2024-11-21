Member departments’ objections force FIFA and AFC to postpone PFF Extraordinary Congress

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) Extraordinary Congress, convened over two days, faced an unexpected halt as representatives from a few member departments raised concerns over their exclusion from the voting process. This intervention led FIFA and AFC officials to postpone the congress until further notice. According to reliable sources, on the first day of the Congress, members of the PFF, including FIFA and AFC delegates, gathered to discuss crucial amendments proposed by FIFA. These included opening the PFF Presidential elections to broader participation. While the proposed changes were met with mixed responses, some congress members suggested limiting presidential candidacy to the newly elected congress members only. However, the second day witnessed an even more dramatic turn. As the PFF prepared to deliberate and vote on the amendments, representatives from several member departments objected to their exclusion from the proceedings. Their grievances centered on their right to vote in the extraordinary congress, the sources added. They further added that after thorough discussions, FIFA and AFC representatives acknowledged the legitimacy of these concerns. In a decisive move, they announced the postponement of the Extraordinary Congress, ensuring that the issues raised by the excluded departments would be addressed before rescheduling the meeting. This postponement highlights the ongoing complexities in navigating Pakistan’s football administration, even as the PFF Normalisation Committee works toward restoring order. FIFA and AFC’s intervention highlights their commitment to ensuring a fair and inclusive electoral process for the PFF Presidential elections, the sources said.

The PFF Congress is expected to reconvene once the disputes over voting rights are resolved, paving the way for a smoother electoral process in the future.