More result-oriented research on emerging technologies stressed

Swabi - Speakers at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) International Conference on Emerging Technologies (ICET) 2024 at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology emphasized the need for more result-oriented research in emerging technologies to address global challenges and improve lives.

The two-day conference, which concluded on Wednesday, was organized by the Faculty of Computer Science and Engineering (FCSE), GIK Institute, in collaboration with IEEE Islamabad and Peshawar chapters. Scholars from national and international universities participated.

Notable foreign scholars included Prof Dr Ashiq Anjum from the University of Leicester, UK; Prof Dr Huseyin Arslan from Istanbul Medipol University, Turkey; Prof Dr Heshman Ali from Windsor University, USA; Dr Sharifah Sakinah from University of Teknikal Melaka, Malaysia; Dr Muhammad Ilyas from Florida Atlantic University, USA; and Dr Usama Khalid Bukhari from IdrakAi Ltd, UK.

Shakil Durrani, Executive Director of the Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST), praised the conference for fostering global academic connectivity. Prof Dr Ashiq Anjum noted the need for safer and more reliable AI to make it transformative, especially in healthcare, where it could predict diseases through genetic analysis.

Prof Dr Huseyin Arslan highlighted the rapid advancements in emerging technologies and stressed the shift from 5G to 6G to meet future demands. He also emphasized the importance of AI in wireless communication.

Rector Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid underlined the importance of practical steps to address global challenges, while Dr Uzair Khan, Chair of IEEE Islamabad chapter, lauded the collaborative environment fostered by the conference for resolving local and international issues.

The event also featured insights from Jafar Safdar, a CEO, and other scholars, providing a platform for knowledge exchange to achieve breakthroughs in emerging technologies.