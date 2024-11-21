NA panel expresses  concern over HRs violations

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights on Wednesday expressed concern over the severe violations of human rights in the country during the recent years.

The meeting of the committee was held in Parliament House here under the chairmanship of Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza, MNA. The committee expressed concern over the severe violations of human rights during the recent years and directed that the Law-Enforcement Agencies may take stringent measures to stop such violence, especially political victimisation without any discrimination. The committee urged upon the need for effective legislation to safeguard the rights of parliamentarians as it had been observed that politicians had to be disgraced in illegal cases with the change of regime.

The committee also expressed concern over the rapid cases of abusing child and women in the country and directed that Ministry of Human Rights may provide complete detail of ladies and children prisoners in the next meeting. The committee also decided to visit prison department along with media to witness the ground realties pertaining to prisoners.

The committee deferred the briefing by the ministry and its attached departments till the next meeting due to absence of the minister and secretary concerned. The meeting was attended by MNAs Danyal Chaudhary, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Ms Zeb Jaffar, Ms Wajiha Qamar, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Dr Nelson Azeem, Ms Sehar Kamran, Ali Muhammad, Muhammad Riaz Khan, Ms Zartaj Gul (through video link), Ms Shahida Rehmani and mover Ms Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam.