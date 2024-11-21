New climate literacy programme launched in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The International Education group of Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) Wednesday announced the launch of a new climate literacy programme in Pakistan designed to help students develop climate awareness and become engaged in climate and sustainability issues.

Education is recognised as a major strategy to mitigate climate change because it plays a crucial role in equipping current and future generations with the holistic knowledge and skills to address climate-related challenges at local, national, and global levels. Called Cambridge Climate Quest, the programme is a two-and-a-half-hour free online course that will be available to all learners enrolled in all educational boards across Pakistan. The programme is tailored to Pakistan and students will learn about local climate change-induced events such as the floods of 2010, the heatwave in 2017 and the current high levels of air pollution in Lahore. Students will also be able to explore some of the country’s national plans and policies for climate control, such as national flood protection plans. Uzma Yousuf, Country Director, Pakistan, Cambridge University Press & Assessment is the Climate Quest Ambassador for Pakistan and will spearhead the Cambridge Climate Quest programme.

Uzma said: “Climate change education is more vital now than ever considering the challenges Pakistan and the world is facing as a result of changing climate, and weather uncertainties.

This programme will play an important role in allowing students to understand climate change from both a local and global perspective and equip them with the tools to think about solutions for a greener and healthier planet through practical examples.

We will work with the government and the Ministry for Climate Change to ensure that this free resource reaches the maximum number of students.”