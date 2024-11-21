PAF Chief highlights local industry growth at IDEAS 2024

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu visited the International Defence Exhibition and Summit (IDEAS) 2024 at the Karachi Expo Center, where he reviewed various stalls showcasing advancements in defense and aerospace technology.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Chief of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) emphasized enhancing the capacity and skills of local industries through the National Incubation Center for Aerospace Technology.

During the visit, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer met with foreign delegations to discuss the purchase and sale of aerospace equipment and strategies to bolster self-sufficiency in Pakistan's defense industry. He advocated for the establishment of a defense industrial framework to address challenges in developing the aerospace sector and underscored the importance of fostering local and international collaborations to drive aerospace initiatives.

The ISPR described IDEAS 2024 as a significant platform showcasing progress in defense and aerospace technology, drawing participants from across Pakistan and abroad.