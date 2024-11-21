Thursday, November 21, 2024
Pakistan reports over 20,000 dengue cases in current year

INP
November 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan has reported over 20,000 dengue cases in the ongoing year of 2024, sources within the National Institute of Health (NIH) said. According to the report compiled by the NIH, Pakistan has reported 20,057 dengue cases from January 1 to November 15. The sources said 10 people lost their lives due to dengue during the same period. The NIH sources told ARY News that Sindh and GB did not share the data regarding dengue cases so far. As per a breakup of cases, Balochistan remains on top with 6,958 dengue cases, while Punjab stands second with 5,405 dengue cases and 8 deaths. In 2024, KP reported 3,649 dengue cases and 2 deaths, while AJK registered 245 cases.

FATA reported 46 cases and Islamabad registered 3,754 dengue cases.

INP

