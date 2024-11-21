Pakistan showcases domestically produced weapons at Int’l defence expo in Karachi

Karachi - The 12th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 kicked off at Karachi’s Expo Centre, with a ban on gatherings imposed across Karachi Division as part of security measures. More than 350 high-level delegations from 55 countries — including the US, Russia, China, Turkiye, Iran, Italy, the UK, and Azerbaijan — are visiting the four-day show, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan. Some 560 defence manufacturers, 333 of them international, will be showcasing their defence and military products, with Turkiye and China being the biggest participants. Iran and Italy are participating in the arms fair for the first time. The exhibition, organised biennially by the Defence Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO) in Pakistan, will continue till November 22 (Friday). Pakistan is primarily showcasing its domestically produced Haider Main Battle Tank (MBT) and new medium-altitude long-endurance Shahpar III drone, aside from Al-Khalid and Al-Zarrar tanks and the latest model of the Super Mushshak Aircraft. Haider tank was unveiled in March this year. One of the new additions will be the startups pavilion established by the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Pakistan Navy Maritime Science and Technology (PMSTAP), and Park and National Aerospace and Technology Park (NASTP) in the field of artificial intelligence and defence. Turkiye, with some 75 exhibitors and delegations, has the largest participation in the fair, followed by China, according to the organisers. In 2022, 28 Turkish defence manufacturers exhibited their innovations at the fair. A seminar on ‘Pakistan Defence Production Potential — Challenges, Opportunities, and Way Forward’ will be held on Thursday, where renowned national and global experts will present their scholarly papers on the topic. Pakistan unveiled its first privately developed long-range 3D surveillance radar with a range of 350 kilometers at the IDEAS 2024 defense exhibition. The radar, created through a collaboration between NRTC and Blue Search Private Limited, marks a significant breakthrough in aerial surveillance technology. Event organiser Owais Rauf said that the radar represents a milestone in comprehensive air defense and is poised to revolutionise air surveillance capabilities.

The radar took several years to develop and was presented at IDEAS for the first time. Manufactured locally, this cutting-edge radar is not only a major advancement for Pakistan but also holds significant potential in the global defense market.

The IDEAS 2024 exhibition continues to attract attention for showcasing innovative defense technologies, with Pakistan’s 3D surveillance radar standing out as a prime example of indigenous innovation.