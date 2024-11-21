PCB appoints Sumair Ahmad as Tournament Director for Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed its Chief Operating Officer, Sumair Ahmad, as the Tournament Director for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to be held in Pakistan.

Expressing confidence in the decision, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi stated, “Sumair is an exceptionally organised professional with extensive administrative expertise. His dedication to cricket ensures he will deliver a remarkable ICC Champions Trophy for players, officials, and fans.”

Naqvi added that the event will highlight Pakistan’s capacity to host premier cricketing events, inviting global fans and players to experience the nation's passion for cricket and its celebrated hospitality.

However, the tournament faces challenges as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has communicated to the International Cricket Council (ICC) its refusal to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the February-March 2025 event. The PCB, in response, rejected the hybrid model proposed for hosting and has sought clarification from the ICC on India’s stance.

Additionally, broadcasters, who secured the ICC media rights until 2027 for a record $3 billion, are pushing for the early release of the tournament schedule. The schedule, initially slated for release on November 12, has been delayed due to India's refusal to participate. Broadcasters emphasize that marquee clashes, especially between Pakistan and India, are key to maximizing viewership and planning promotional campaigns for the Champions Trophy.