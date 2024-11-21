Petition filed in LHC against Bilawal Bhutto and Ayaz Sadiq for election act violation

A petition has been submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) against PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and National Assembly Speaker Sardar , alleging violations of the Election Act 2017.

The petitioner argued that Bilawal Bhutto was elected as an MNA on the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) ticket while also serving as the Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which it claimed are separate entities.

The petition cited a letter sent to on November 1, seeking clarification on the alleged violation and suggesting potential disqualification for Bilawal Bhutto. The petitioner urged the court to take appropriate action against the respondents for breaching electoral laws.