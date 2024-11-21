Thursday, November 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Petition filed in LHC against Bilawal Bhutto and Ayaz Sadiq for election act violation

Petition filed in LHC against Bilawal Bhutto and Ayaz Sadiq for election act violation
Web Desk
12:06 PM | November 21, 2024
National

A petition has been submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) against PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, alleging violations of the Election Act 2017.

The petitioner argued that Bilawal Bhutto was elected as an MNA on the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) ticket while also serving as the Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which it claimed are separate entities.

The petition cited a letter sent to Ayaz Sadiq on November 1, seeking clarification on the alleged violation and suggesting potential disqualification for Bilawal Bhutto. The petitioner urged the court to take appropriate action against the respondents for breaching electoral laws.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1732163273.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024