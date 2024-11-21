PM, Senator Siddiqui discuss parliamentary party performance

ISLAMABAD - Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the leader of the parliamentary party of Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House here on Wednesday. Senator Irfan Siddiqui briefed the prime minister about the performance of the parliamentary party in the Senate. The senator also briefed the prime minister regarding the performance of Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs. He congratulated the prime minister for his excellent work in achieving the economic goals and brining the economy of Pakistan on track, according to a press release. Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that being a symbol of the federation, the upper house should play a dynamic role in national unity and provincial harmony.

He said Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary group should maintain strong ties with all other parties in the House for this purpose. “In today’s era, the importance of a strong foreign policy has increased manifold,” he added. The prime minister hoped that the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs under the chairmanship of Senator Irfan Siddiqui would guide the government by playing the role of a think tank.