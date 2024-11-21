PM Shehbaz awards Rs 5m to FBR officer for preventing major tax fraud

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a cash award of Rs 5 million for FBR officer Aijaz Hassan in recognition of his exceptional services in preventing a significant sales attempt.

Speaking to FBR officers in Islamabad, the Prime Minister lauded their efforts in detecting a case where the particulars of an 80-year-old woman were used for a fraudulent sales tax claim. Officer Aijaz Hassan identified the fraud in March, involving an initial transfer of Rs 370 million, with recovery efforts ongoing. Authorities have arrested the main suspect behind the scheme.

Highlighting the importance of FBR reforms, Shehbaz Sharif praised the campaign against and described this case as a testament to the department’s vigilance. In addition to the cash award, the Prime Minister presented a shield to Hassan for his dedication.

He instructed the FBR to ensure thorough investigations, prosecute those involved, and engage the best legal teams to secure convictions. Stressing the importance of complete digitization, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that ongoing reforms in the FBR would prevent future frauds and expand the tax base to support Pakistan’s economic development.