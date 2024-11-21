PMBMC introduces plastic-free kids’ rides at Model Bazaar Township

In a landmark initiative aimed at promoting environmental sustainability, Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company (PMBMC) has introduced plastic-free kids’ play rides and blocks at the Model Bazaar Township, Lahore. This pioneering effort includes the addition of a park equipped with playground equipment made from 100% recycled plastic waste, setting a new standard for eco-friendly public spaces.

This initiative was undertaken in collaboration with the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), recognizing the critical role of Model Bazaars in public welfare and their extensive customer footfall as a platform for public awareness.

The project was spearheaded by Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, Director General of the EPA, who emphasized the importance of creating plastic-free zones for children to foster eco-conscious habits and educate families on sustainability. He highlighted Model Bazaars as a key stakeholder in advancing this initiative, given their central role in public engagement.

Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad, CEO of PMBMC, expressed his pride in the collaboration, stating, “This is a monumental initiative and a matter of pride for Model Bazaars to be selected as a major stakeholder and a central point for public awareness campaigns. Together with the EPA, we are setting an example of how public spaces can promote environmental sustainability and community welfare.”

The initiative, initially launched at the Township Model Bazaar, Lahore, is part of a broader effort to introduce plastic-free play zones across Punjab’s Model Bazaars. With over 60 million annual visitors, Model Bazaars offer a unique opportunity to engage the public in eco-conscious practices.