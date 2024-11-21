Thursday, November 21, 2024
PPP provided fake victory in Karachi’s local council by-elections

Our Staff Reporter
November 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Jamaat Islami Karachi has demanded resignation from the election commission official alleging that the People’s Party has been provided fake victory in the city’s local council by elections. Ameer JI Karachi Munim Zafar Khan has claimed that 9,727 voters have been registered in Liaquatabad’s UC-7’s block comprising of 1,178 population. “The want to impose fake people over Karachiites with fake practices,” JI leader said. “We will contest the election results in courts,” he said. “We demand issuance of results according to Form-11,” he further said. He claimed that the Jamaat Islami has been defeated with rigging and said that a petition has been filed against results of Model Town UC-7 by election in the election commission.

Our Staff Reporter

