PSPA, Prosecutor General Punjab partner to provide legal aid to acid attack victims

Lahore - In a significant move to enhance the rights and protection of acid attack victims, the Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) has joined hands with the office of the Prosecutor General Punjab under the Nayee Zindagi Program. This collaboration marks a major milestone in providing free legal and prosecutorial assistance to acid attack victims in Punjab.

The Nayee Zindagi Programme, launched by PSPA as Pakistan’s first-ever public-sector initiative for acid attack victims, addresses critical social protection gaps.

It offers victim’s holistic support, including medical-psychological rehabilitation, and now, expanded legal aid. As a statutory body established under the PSPA Act 2015, the authority is mandated to implement an inclusive social protection system for vulnerable populations across Punjab. The PSPA established an advisory committee, which held its inaugural meeting on October 9, chaired by PSPA Vice Chairperson Jahan Ara Manzoor Wattoo. Acknowledging the critical need of legal support for acid attack victims, the committee recommended partnering with the office of the Prosecutor General Punjab.

The MoU was formally signed at the office of the Prosecutor General Punjab, in the esteemed presence of Vice Chairperson, PSPA, Jahan Ara Manzoor Wattoo. The MoU is signed by PSPA CEO Ali Shehzad and Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah. This agreement establishes a robust framework for delivering integrated case management to streamline legal processes, ensuring acid attack victims receive timely and effective legal support. It removes financial and procedural barriers by providing free prosecutorial services at all stages of the judicial process, including pre-trial, trial, and post-trial phases. Under the partnership, PSPA and the Prosecutor General Punjab will work together to strengthen the legal framework supporting Nayee Zindagi beneficiaries.

This includes facilitating cases under key legislation such as the Acid Control and Acid Crime Prevention Act 2011, the Acid and Burn Crime Act 2018, Section 336B of the Pakistan Penal Code, and other relevant laws protecting victims.

Vice Chairperson PSPA, Jahan Ara Manzoor Wattoo, emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating, “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to ensuring justice for acid attack victims. By providing them free of cost medical-psychological rehabilitation along with comprehensive legal support, we are empowering them to rebuild their lives with dignity.”

Prosecutor General Punjab, Syed Farhan Ali Shah, echoed this sentiment, noting, “This collaboration ensures that victims of acid violence have the legal backing and timely support they need to seek justice. It is a critical step towards strengthening their access to the judicial system.”

The PSPA continues to lead innovative social protection efforts in Punjab, reaffirming its dedication to addressing the needs of the most vulnerable populations. This MOU with the Office of the Prosecutor General is a significant step toward a more inclusive and effective justice system for acid attack victims.