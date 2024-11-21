Friday, November 22, 2024
PSX hits historic 97,000 mark amid positive investor sentiment

Web Desk
3:44 PM | November 21, 2024
Business

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) achieved a historic milestone on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index soaring past the 97,000 mark during intraday trading. The index surged by 1,721.02 points, reaching an all-time high of 97,267.476, marking a significant achievement in the country’s stock market history.

Market experts attribute the bullish trend to investor optimism driven by the recent policy rate cut and improving national economic indicators. The continuous rally in the KSE-100 reflects growing confidence in Pakistan’s economic prospects and the attractiveness of its equity markets.

This surge follows a positive forecast by Bloomberg, which predicted a robust 27% growth for the PSX by the end of next year, citing stabilizing economic factors and a steady currency. Bloomberg also noted that the KSE-100 has been the second-best performer globally this year, highlighting the resilience of Pakistan’s stock market despite global economic challenges.

