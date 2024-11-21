PSX loses 310 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of PSX turned around to bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 310.21 points, a negative change of 0.32 percent, closing at 95,546.46 points as compared to 95,856.67 points on the last trading day. A total of 1,138,411,946 shares were traded during the day as compared to 830,931,008 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs37.481 billion against Rs30.019 billion on the last trading day. As many as 456 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 156 of them recorded gains and 251 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 49 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 174,389,145 shares at Rs5.22 per share, Hascol Petrol with 63,973,243 shares at Rs11.26 per share and Kohinoor Spinning with 62,996,737 shares at Rs9.98 per share.

Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs101.90 per share price, closing at Rs1,480.88, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs91.17 rise in its per share price to Rs6,691.17.

Pakistan Services Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs44.72 per share, closing at Rs802.67, followed by Services Industries Limited with Rs39.48 decline to close at Rs1,179.99.