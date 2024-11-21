Thursday, November 21, 2024
‘PTI workers united for release of Imran, political prisoners’

Our Staff Reporter
November 21, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, officials, workers, and the public stand united for the release of PTI’s founder and all political prisoners.  

Dismissing reports of internal differences within PTI, Barrister Saif termed them exaggerated and a product of the “fake government’s” propaganda. He alleged that since the announcement of the final call for protest, the ministers of the “fake government” have been holding press conferences and spreading false information regarding divisions within PTI.  

Barrister Saif claimed that the rulers are unnerved and frightened by PTI’s growing popularity. He emphasized that the time has come to overthrow the “fake government” and expressed confidence in PTI’s youth, stating their morale is high ahead of the November 24 protest.

Our Staff Reporter

