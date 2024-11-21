Friday, November 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab approves 5,000 new classrooms under school reorganization program

Punjab approves 5,000 new classrooms under school reorganization program
2:29 PM | November 21, 2024
National

The Punjab government has approved the construction of 5,000 new classrooms under the Public School Reorganization Program, aimed at improving educational infrastructure across the province.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced the establishment of state-of-the-art modern labs in schools to enhance students’ learning experiences. She stressed the importance of elevating the quality of government schools to match that of leading private institutions, reaffirming the government’s commitment to education reform.

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1732163273.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024