Punjab approves 5,000 new classrooms under school reorganization program

The Punjab government has approved the construction of 5,000 new classrooms under the Public School Reorganization Program, aimed at improving educational infrastructure across the province.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced the establishment of state-of-the-art modern labs in schools to enhance students’ learning experiences. She stressed the importance of elevating the quality of government schools to match that of leading private institutions, reaffirming the government’s commitment to education reform.