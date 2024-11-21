Punjab, Balochistan CMs discuss national issues in Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti held a meeting in Lahore to discuss the overall political situation, matters of mutual interest, and measures to foster inter-provincial harmony.

During the meeting, Maryam Nawaz assured her full support to Balochistan in combating terrorism, emphasizing that the province's development is critical to Pakistan’s progress. "The development of Balochistan is the development of Pakistan. We are committed to ensuring that the journey of national progress continues unabated," she stated.

Sarfaraz Bugti highlighted that a comprehensive strategy has been devised to ensure the development and prosperity of the people of Balochistan. He appreciated Punjab’s efforts to collaborate on critical national issues and underscored the importance of unity in achieving shared goals.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening inter-provincial ties and working collaboratively to address challenges facing the nation.