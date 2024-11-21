Punjab completes largest higher education internship programme

LAHORE - Under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, one of the largest higher education internship programs in Punjab’s history has been successfully implemented with the recruitment of 7,354 college teacher interns in government colleges across the province. In this connection, the chief minister presided over a special meeting to review the higher education internship program. Secretary Higher Education Dr. Farrukh Naveed while giving a briefing to the participants in the meeting apprised that college teacher interns will be given Rs. 50,000 per month for eight months and they will perform teaching services in government colleges until completion of academic session by March 31. The chief minister congratulated the higher education team for recruiting interns on merit by maintaining transparency. It was further informed in the briefing that transfer posting of 962 teachers of colleges has been completed under the e-transfer policy. The college teachers received their orders after applying online on the portal. The appointment of principals and directors of government colleges will also be undertaken by maintaining transparency criteria.