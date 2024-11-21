Friday, November 22, 2024
Punjab eases smog restrictions
Web Desk
10:09 PM | November 21, 2024
National

The Punjab government has relaxed restrictions imposed due to smog, allowing the reopening of parks, zoos, playgrounds, and outdoor sports facilities across the province.

According to a notification, entertainment venues such as festivals and exhibitions will also resume operations starting tomorrow, with extended operating hours until 8 PM.

Markets in major cities, including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala, will continue to close by 8 PM, including on weekends. However, essential businesses like pharmacies, grocery stores, bakeries, and tandoors are exempt from this restriction and can operate beyond the set closing time.

