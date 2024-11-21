Thursday, November 21, 2024
Punjab govt addresses lawyers problems

Our Staff Reporter
November 21, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Punjab government has undertaken a mission to address the issues of lawyers across the province. At the invitation of Provincial Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth, the Presidents and General Secretaries of the Lahore High Court Bar, Minchinabad, Fort Abbas, Haroonabad, and Chishtian Bar Associations visited Lahore and met with Punjab’s Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth. The delegation included General Secretary of the Lahore High Court Bar Association, Barrister Qadir Bakhsh Advocate, President Minchinabad, Khalid Shahid, President of Haroonabad, Mian Azhar Bari, President of Fort Abbas Bar, Imtiaz Ahmed, and General Secretary of Chishtian Bar, G.R. koko. Punjab’s Secretary for Law, Bilal Ahmed Lodhi, was also present at the meeting. The Punjab government granted a total of 40 million rupees to these bar associations. The Lahore High Court Bar was awarded a grant of 30 million rupees, Minchinabad Bar received 2.5 million rupees, Fort Abbas Bar received 5 million rupees, Haroonabad Bar received 2.5 million rupees, and Chishtian Bar received 5 million rupees. With these grants, the bar associations will be able to build female bar rooms, establish e-libraries, construct executive rooms, purchase books, computers, and furniture. During the meeting, Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth addressed the gathering and stressed the government’s commitment to resolving the issues faced by lawyers.

He explained that the Punjab government is working hard to provide continuous support for the welfare of lawyers. He also mentioned that they are developing several programs specifically for lawyers, including training programs, the creation of daycare centers for female lawyers, and addressing other important concerns of the legal community.

The Presidents and General Secretaries of the Bar Associations expressed their gratitude to the Law Minister and the Punjab government for their efforts in resolving the challenges faced by lawyers.

